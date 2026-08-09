Himachal CM Sukhu releases Rs 83 crore for healthcare equipment

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has released Rs 83.85 crore to strengthen diagnostic and specialised treatment facilities at premier healthcare institutions of the state.

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An amount of Rs 8 crore has been released for Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) machine and a Cell Separator for Bone Marrow Transplantation, which would soon be installed at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

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A SPECT machine is an advanced diagnostic facility that produces three-dimensional images to assess the functioning of organs and tissues, helping doctors detect and evaluate diseases more accurately. It can assist in the diagnosis and assessment of ailments related to the heart, brain, bones, lungs and kidneys, besides supporting the evaluation of certain cancers and other conditions. “The state government is making concerted efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to people within Himachal so that patients do not have to travel outside the state for getting advanced medical treatment,” said CM Sukhu.

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The Chief Minster added that the government was committed to strengthening public health infrastructure across the state and ensuring that people, particularly those living in rural and remote areas, have access to modern, affordable and quality healthcare facilities closer to their homes.

A government spokesperson said that cell separator will facilitate the collection of peripheral blood stem cells (PBSCs) from donors or patients after appropriate stimulation. The collected stem cells can then be processed, counted and prepared for transplantation, stored when required and subsequently infused into the recipient following conditioning treatment.

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The Chief Minister has also released Rs 14 crore for the procurement of six high-end ultrasound machines at IGMC, Shimla, and the upgrade of CTL Kandaghat. In addition, Rs 3.5 crore has been sanctioned for the procurement of two X-ray machines, including analog and digital systems, while Rs 12 crore has been released for the procurement of a 256-slice CT scan machine at IGMC, Shimla.

“These advanced facilities are expected to significantly strengthen diagnostic capabilities at the IGMC Shimla and streamline investigations and procedures, enabling patients to receive diagnostic reports without any waiting period,” said the spokesperson.

For RPGMC, Tanda, Kangra, the Chief Minister has released Rs 6 crore for procurement of six high-end ultrasound machines.

Further, Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a PET Scan building at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk, Mandi. The new facilities will strengthen the state’s capacity to provide advanced diagnostic and treatment services within Himachal Pradesh.

In addition, Rs 17.95 crore has been released for Civil Hospital, Jawalamukhi, in Kangra district, including provisions for water and power supply to the hospital.

An amount of Rs 4.90 crore has been allocated for the construction of residences for doctors and staff nurses at Civil Hospital, Joginder Nagar. The government has also sanctioned Rs 12 crore for parking facilities at Medical College Jolsappar, Hamirpur, and Rs 3.50 crore for the construction of a police station at Medical College, Jolsappar, along with the provision for the SDAMO office and hospital facilities at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.