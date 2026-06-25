Himachal CM Sukhu reviews digital dashboard to track key schemes in real time

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the Chief Minister Dashboard, a digital platform developed by the Digital Technology and Governance Department to monitor the implementation and progress of various government projects and schemes.

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Chairing a review meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the integration of programmes of the Horticulture Department, which are currently being finalised for inclusion in the dashboard. He directed that other departments should also identify and finalise their flagship programmes so that they can be brought onto the platform for real-time monitoring and evaluation.

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Sukhu said the state government had launched several welfare-oriented initiatives during the past three-and-a-half years and stressed that the benefits of these schemes must reach every eligible beneficiary. He said the dashboard would serve as an effective mechanism to track implementation, ensure accountability and improve the delivery of public services.

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The Chief Minister further said the government was increasingly adopting modern digital technologies across departments to enhance transparency, efficiency and governance, while ensuring that citizens receive the maximum benefits from government programmes and services.