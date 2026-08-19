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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhu seeks early nod to proposals of industrial parks, rail connectivity

Himachal CM Sukhu seeks early nod to proposals of industrial parks, rail connectivity

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday sought early approval of proposals for industrial parks under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) and the strengthening of rail connectivity in Himachal.

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He virtually attended the third meeting of the apex monitoring authority of the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust organised in New Delhi and chaired by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

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The Chief Minister apprised Sitharaman about the state government’s efforts to develop world-class infrastructure to accelerate industrial development and attract large-scale investment in Himachal. He said that under the first phase of BHAVYA, the state government had already submitted two proposals to the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for developing investment-ready industrial parks. These industrial parks had been proposed to have modern plug-and-play infrastructure facilities, he added.

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The proposed projects included an industrial park spread over 75 acres at Beetan village in Una district at a cost of Rs 80 crore and an industrial park spread over 150 acres in the Majholi industrial area at Nalagarh in Solan district at a cost of Rs 154.39 crore.

He emphasised the need to strengthen logistics and transportation infrastructure to promote industrial expansion in Himachal Pradesh. He urged the Central Government to improve rail connectivity in the state and also sought the extension of the Baddi-Nalagarh railway line as improved rail connectivity would reduce logistics cost, provide industries with better access to markets.

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