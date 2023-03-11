Himachal CM Sukhu to meet general public twice a week for redressal of grievances

PTI

Shimla, March 11

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will meet the general public twice a week at his official residence for the redressal of their grievances, a spokesperson of the state government said on Saturday.

The public can meet the chief minister every Tuesday and Friday between 9 am to 11 am at his official residence Oakover, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the party workers can meet him every Monday and Thursday between 5 pm to 6 pm at the Secretariat, during his stay in Shimla, he said.

The spokesperson further said that MLAs, former MLAs and other public representatives can meet the chief minister every working day between 3 pm to 5 pm at the Secretariat.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu