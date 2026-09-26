Himachal CM Sukhu yet to submit proposal for Cabinet expansion: AICC in-charge Rajni Patil

AICC in-charge Rajni Patil on Saturday said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was yet to submit his proposal regarding the impending Cabinet expansion, which she would place before the party high command once it was submitted.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, she said that as and when the CM submitted his proposal, she would forward it for consideration by the party high command. Her remarks came at a time when CM Sukhu has said that the lone vacancy in the Cabinet would hopefully be filled before the Congress government completes four years in power in December 2026.

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Patil denied that there was any lack of coordination between the government and the party organisation. She said the party was fully united and was gearing up for the Assembly elections, due next year.

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“There could be minor differences between leaders here and there, but that is very normal and happens in every organisation, including the BJP. Moreover, the party is fully united and will take on the Opposition unitedly,” she said.

Patil made it clear that indiscipline would not be tolerated and that action would be taken against those who indulged in anti-party activities or made such remarks. She added that even in a family, there are differences, and it is the duty of the elders to resolve them.

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Patil said the party would request Rahul Gandhi to visit Himachal to hold his popular programme, ‘Chatron Ki Goonj’, in the state as well. She added that there had been an overwhelming response to Gandhi’s interactions with students at events held in Pune, Dehradun, Indore and Prayagraj.

She said most of the party committees had been constituted and that the remaining ones would be in place very soon.

“Party programmes will soon begin at every block in the state. Also, our District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents have complained that Block Congress Committee (BCC) presidents very often remain absent from meetings, which will not be tolerated. Action will be taken as the organisation is supreme,” she said.

She also lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral system and said the Congress had been demanding that elections be held through ballot papers and not EVMs, which, she alleged, can be hacked.