Himachal CM Sukhu’s development push reaches Shimla’s remote hills

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dedicated development projects worth around Rs 415 crore in the Rohru and Rampur Assembly constituencies of Shimla district during his three-day visit from October 1 to 3, announcing new school buildings, road projects and measures aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and supporting farmers.

Sukhu dedicated 61 projects worth Rs 182.87 crore in Rohru and 28 projects worth Rs 232.93 crore in Rampur. The visit also took the Chief Minister to several remote areas, where he interacted directly with residents and heard their concerns.

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During his visit to Rohru, Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for a new building for PM Shri GMSS School, Rohru, following a demand raised by a student. He also announced the upgradation of the Community Health Centre at Sandasu into a civil hospital. Schools at Jangla and Chirgaon will also be brought under the CBSE system, he announced.

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At the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme at Bhatwari, the Chief Minister announced grants of Rs 5 lakh each for Mahila Mandals. He assured residents that the Barshil bridge would be made motorable and sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the Chingwari road.

Sukhu said the government had sanctioned Rs 36 crore for the Tikker-Jarol-Gahan road, which, once completed, would facilitate the transportation of apples to markets and improve connectivity for horticulturists.

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In Rampur, the Chief Minister announced Rs 2 crore for a new school building at Kasha-Pat, along with a playground for the village. He also said efforts were underway to start a bus service from Kasha-Pat via Taklech to Rampur to improve public transport and connectivity for residents.

During an interaction with students at Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur, a girl student raised the demand for a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Racholi. Sukhu announced Rs 2 crore for its construction.

He also announced that Taklech school would be brought under the CBSE system. As part of his visit, the Chief Minister also participated in anti-chitta rallies in both Rohru and Rampur, emphasising the need for collective efforts against drug abuse among the youth.