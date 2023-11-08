Himachal CM Sukhu’s health improving, says his media advisor

Shimla, November 8
The health of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is improving and he will return soon, his media advisor Naresh Chauhan said on Wednesday.
Chauhan told reporters that Sukhu may return before Diwali. Sukhu was earlier shifted to the general ward of AIIMS-Delhi from the ICU.
The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) in Shimla on October 25 after he complained of abdominal pain and stomach infection.
Two days later, he was flown to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS, where he remains under treatment. IGMCH officials had earlier said the chief minister was admitted to AIIMS for a second opinion.
Chauhan said Sukhu is healthy, eating regular food, and also going through important files and issuing directions to officials.
The chief minister may take some days' rest on the advice of doctors, he added.
