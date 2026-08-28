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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu denies wrongdoing over family land relief

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu denies wrongdoing over family land relief

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:03 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today denied any wrongdoing in the compensation paid to his family members for the acquisition of land for construction of water reservoirs under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rakkar-Pragpur area of Kangra district during the previous BJP regime.

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The issue was raised by Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. Sukhu said the matter had been repeatedly raised despite having been probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

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“I want to clarify about this issue as it is raised time and again despite being probed by the Enforcement Directorate also,” Sukhu said, adding that he too had received around Rs 2.50 lakh in his bank account as he held a share in the family land.

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The Chief Minister said the market rate of one kanal of land in the area was around Rs 50 lakh, but his family had received compensation at much lower rates. He questioned whether it was justified to construct water tanks on private land without the owners’ consent.

Sukhu said his family owned around 500 bighas of land and the Jal Shakti Department had constructed two reservoirs on a portion of it for a lift water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said the acquisition was carried out without the family’s consent.

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“My brother moved the Nadaun court against the acquisition,” he said, adding that the plea was based on the apprehension that construction of a water tank on the land could create a major hindrance to setting up a stone crusher.

Sukhu said he had, in fact, persuaded his brother to agree to the construction as the project was intended to provide drinking water to people.

Ashish Sharma, however, questioned the sharp increase in the value of the land. “It is surprising that land was bought at the rate of Rs 2,700 per bigha in 2012 and later acquired by the government for Rs 18 lakh per bigha,” he said, demanding an inquiry into the increase in land value within 12 years.

Jaswan MLA Bikram Singh also alleged that the land had been purchased at a nominal rate but acquired by the government at an exorbitant price.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said 0.7.65 hectares had been acquired by the Jal Shakti Department during the previous BJP regime after due deliberations, for Rs 18 lakh, for construction of two reservoirs.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur demanded that the government disclose complete details, including when and at what rate the land had originally been purchased, saying the BJP regime was being blamed for the acquisition.

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