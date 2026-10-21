Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hails cops for handling massive Navratri footfall

More than 10 lakh devotees visited seven Shaktipeeths and temples across the state during Navratri, from October 11 to 19.

Appreciating the police for ensuring a safe, peaceful and smooth festival, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said ensuring the safety and convenience of lakhs of pilgrims visiting the state’s sacred shrines was an important responsibility of the government. He commended the coordinated efforts of the police, district administrations, temple trusts, Home Guards and other agencies in facilitating a hassle-free pilgrimage.

Advertisement

“Managing such an enormous influx of devotees, particularly at temples in hilly terrain with narrow approach roads and limited parking, required meticulous planning and continuous supervision. Himachal Pradesh Police made elaborate arrangements for crowd management, traffic regulation, parking, queue management and public safety, enabling devotees to undertake their pilgrimage peacefully and conveniently,” he said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also appreciated the police personnel who remained on duty for long hours so that devotees could offer prayers without avoidable inconvenience.

DGP Ashok Tewari also commended the district police chiefs, supervisory officers and personnel deployed during Navratri and reiterated the force’s commitment to the safety and convenience of every pilgrim and tourist visiting the state.