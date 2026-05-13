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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Himachal suffered Rs 12,500-cr losses in monsoon disasters

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Himachal suffered Rs 12,500-cr losses in monsoon disasters

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:19 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the state had suffered losses worth over Rs 12,500 crore during the devastating monsoon disasters between 2023 and 2025.

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The CM was chairing a high-level meeting to review the Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery-Himachal Pradesh (READY-HP) project here.

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Describing READY-HP as a crucial initiative for strengthening disaster resilience in the state, Sukhu said the total outlay of the project was Rs 2,687 crore. Referring to the increasing impact of natural calamities, the CM said Himachal had witnessed 86 cloudbursts, 234 landslides and 121 flash floods between 2023 and 2025.

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He said the state remained highly vulnerable to natural disasters as it falls within the young and fragile Himalayan geological region. Sukhu said the READY-HP project aimed at restoring disaster-affected infrastructure, including roads, water supply schemes, power systems and livelihood projects, while ensuring a resilient recovery mechanism across the state.

“The objective of READY-HP is to support resilient disaster recovery and focus on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihood opportunities through initiatives like green panchayats and strengthening risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms,” he said.

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The CM stressed the need to develop robust infrastructure to support farmers and horticulturists so that their livelihoods remain protected during natural disasters.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

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