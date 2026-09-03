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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promises policy for schools with single teacher

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promises policy for schools with single teacher

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outside the House in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state government would formulate a policy for appointing teachers in government schools being run by a single teacher, amid concerns over severe staff shortages in remote areas.

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Replying to an issue raised by Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap during Zero Hour in the Assembly, Sukhu said the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by students and parents in schools with inadequate teaching staff.

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Kashyap said 12 schools in her constituency, each having more than 40 students, did not have a single teacher, forcing parents to raise funds to engage teachers. She said six government schools in the Narag area and five in Sarahan were functioning without any teacher.

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Sukhu said candidates from Sirmaur were being selected in large numbers despite the district having been identified as an aspirational district by the Central Government.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said 150 government schools across the state were functioning without a teacher, while nearly 3,500 schools were being run by a single teacher. He added that around 2,500 government schools had fewer than 15 students.

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Thakur said that despite the shortage of teachers in several schools, Himachal Pradesh had a pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) of 1:10, which, he claimed, was the highest in the country.

Admitting to an acute shortage of teachers in remote and difficult areas, Thakur said the government was undertaking rationalisation to ensure teachers were deployed in schools functioning without teachers or with only one teacher.

He said 9,000 teachers had already been appointed, while another 6,500 appointments would be made by the end of the present term.

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