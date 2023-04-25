Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to join Shimla Municipal Corporation campaign shortly

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will soon hit the ground to campaign for the party in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. While state Congress president Pratibha Singh has already joined the campaign, the programme for the CM will be chalked out in the next couple of days.

“He is most likely to start campaigning from April 27. We will try and ensure he touches at least some parts of all 34 wards,” said a Congress leader.

Even as the BJP has taken the lead in fielding their big guns for the campaign, the top BJP leaders will soon start addressing ‘nukkad sabhas’. The Chief Minister’s entry will give a big boost to the Congress campaign. He has been a two-time councillor in Shimla Municipal Corporation in the 1990s and “knows the wards like the back of his hand.”

The party feels Sukhu’s campaign was expected to tilt the balance in their favour. “He knows almost everyone who is politically active in the wards. He is personally monitoring the preparations for the elections. Once he starts campaigning, the party will benefit a lot,” said a former Congress councillor.

Having won the Assembly elections just four months back, the Congress can’t afford to lose the MC elections. A lot would be at stake for the party and the Congress MLAs of all three Assembly constituencies which make up the Shimla Municipal Corporation area. Two of these MLAs, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, are ministers.

In its meeting held today, Congress campaign committee chairman and Education Minister Rohit Thakur has asked all leaders to join the campaign. “All ministers, chief parliamentary secretaries and MLAs have been given the important election-related responsibilities,” said Thakur, adding that elections information centres will be formed in each wards for better communication between office-bearers and workers.