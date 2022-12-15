Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, newly-elected Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI

New Delhi, December 15

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with newly elected MLAs of the Congress met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Thursday.

They met Kharge at his residence, a day after Sukhu arrived in the national capital to meet senior Congress leaders.

Congress state unit chief Pratibha Singh and AICC in-charge of state Rajeev Shukla were also present at the meeting.

Sources said deliberations are under way in the party for cabinet formation as only Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in in Shimla on Sunday.