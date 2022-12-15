Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, newly-elected Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, December 15
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with newly elected MLAs of the Congress met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Thursday.
They met Kharge at his residence, a day after Sukhu arrived in the national capital to meet senior Congress leaders.
Congress state unit chief Pratibha Singh and AICC in-charge of state Rajeev Shukla were also present at the meeting.
Sources said deliberations are under way in the party for cabinet formation as only Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri were sworn in in Shimla on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...