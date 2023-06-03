Himachal CM: Survey for Dodra-Kwar, Kotkhai-Hatkoti tunnels soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that a survey would be conducted for the construction of tunnels in Dodra-Kwar and Kotkhai-Hatkoti (underneath Kharapathar) areas of Shimla district.

Sukhu, while addressing a gathering at Rohru here, said, “Efforts will also be made to connect Dodra-Kwar with Uttarakhand as a large number of people from this area travel on this route,” he added. He announced the opening of an Adarsh health institute at Rohru.

He said that the exploitation of apple orchardists by middle men would not be tolerated. “A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made in the current Budget for setting up 10 cold atmosphere (CA) stores in the state and the tendering process for it is underway. Measures are also being taken to ensure remunerative prices to growers for poor quality culled apples,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government had fulfilled the promise of providing the old pension scheme (OPS) to government employees. “Efforts are being made to get the refund of around Rs 9,000 crore deposited under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) with the Central Government,” he added.

Sukhu said that he had urged the Central Government for a 30 per cent share in hydropower projects, which have no debt liabilities. “The state government is taking steps to revamp the system and financial discipline is being ensured. The paucity of funds will not be allowed to hinder development works,” he assured the gathering.

He emphasised on coordinated efforts to make Himachal a green energy state by March 2026. “The state government will provide a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks and e-taxis to youths. This will help improve the environment and reduce carbon emissions,” he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur lauded the Chief Minister’s ‘ground-level’ approach for governance and concern for apple growers. “Himachal did not receive any assistance from the Centre in the past five years, thereby pushing it under a huge debt,” he alleged.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil and Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Goma were also present.

