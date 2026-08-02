Himachal CM takes stock of monsoon damage in Chamba, orders speedy relief measures

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited disaster-hit areas of Chamba district to assess damage caused by heavy rain and landslides. He assured the affected families of all possible assistance from the state government.

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He inspected the affected areas at Sheetla Bridge and Rana Mohalla in Sultanpur and interacted with residents affected by recent rainfall. He listened to their grievances and directed the officials concerned to restore essential services, repair damaged roads, and expedite relief measures.

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Sukhu said that Chamba had suffered extensive losses during the previous monsoon as well and had again been severely impacted this year. He said the state government stood firmly with the disaster-hit people and was making every effort to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation and restoration of public infrastructure.

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Later, the Chief Minister inspected the under-construction Sultanpur heliport, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. He said the project would significantly improve connectivity to the district and boost tourism and economic activities.

Sukhu expressed confidence that helicopter services to Chamba would commence by the end of this year or early next year after completion of the heliport. He said that enhanced air connectivity would not only benefit tourists but also prove valuable during emergencies and disaster response operations.

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Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar, former minister Asha Kumari, District Congress Committee president Surjeet Bharmauri, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani, and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Centre approves Rs 193.95 cr as SDRF advance share

The Central Government has approved the advance release of its share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the tune of Rs 2,117.85 crore to support seven flood-affected states, including Himachal Pradesh, during the ongoing monsoon season, an official statement said on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh has been sanctioned Rs 193.95 crore as the second instalment.

Himachal Pradesh has already received the first instalment of the Central share for the financial year 2026-27.