Himachal CM to attend function at Dhalpur on Wednesday

Our Correspondent

Kullu, August 21

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will be the chief guest at the state-level Grihini Suvidha Yojana function at Dhalpur on Wednesday. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur held a meeting with officials regarding the preparations for the function.

He said that the Pragatisheel Himachal Samaroh would also be organised on the same day.

#jai ram thakur #Kullu