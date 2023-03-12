Himachal CM to meet public, Congress MLAs on all working days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will meet people, Congress MLAs, workers and former MLAs on all working days at the Secretariat.

Meeting schedule Sukhu will meet MLAs, former legislators and other public representatives between 3 pm and 5 pm on all working days

He will also meet public and delegations at the secretariat from 6 pm to 7 pm on all working days

The decision has been taken to provide people as well as party leaders and workers an easy access to the Chief Minister. Sukhu will listen to public grievances every Tuesday and Friday from 9 am to 11 am whenever he is in the state capital. Congress leaders and workers can meet him every Monday and Thursday between 5 pm and 6 pm at the Secretariat, when he is there.

The CM has been holding meetings at the secretariat late at night to review the functioning of various departments. Sukhu will meet MLAs, former legislators and other public representatives between 3 pm and 5 pm every working day. He will also meet public and various delegations at the secretariat from 6 pm to 7 pm on all working days.

Sources say that Sukhu has taken the decision in view of the feedback that party leaders and MLAs are finding it difficult to meet him as he remains busy in official engagements or meeting general public. Moreover, there is a possibility that elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation can be held in April or May after the Budget session. Hence, the government is keen to woo voters and send a message across that it is working for their welfare.

The decision is also likely to help the government to improve coordination with the party, especially in view of the Lok Sabha elections due next year. While the BJP holds the Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla parliamentary seats, the ruling Congress holds the Mandi seat that it had won in the 2021 byelections.

As such, it will be the endeavour of the Congress to improve its tally by wresting the other three Lok Sabha seats from the BJP. The prestige of the Chief Minister will also be at stake as he will try to ensure a better performance of the Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections; the party had lost all four seats in 2019.