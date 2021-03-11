Himachal CM: Undertake relief, rescue operations

PTI

Shimla, August 20

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed concern over the loss of life and property due to torrential rain in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

“The Chief Minister has directed the district administrations to undertake relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas,” a spokesperson said.

Teams of the NDRF and state forces have been rushed to the affected areas to undertake relief and rescue operations, he added.

Thakur advised locals as well as tourists to stay away from landslide-prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap.

BJP president JP Nadda also expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He said, “The Central and state governments are working on a war footing to control the situation and extend every possible help to the affected public,” he added.