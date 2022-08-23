Himachal CM visits rain-hit areas, promises relief, rehab

Mandi, August 22
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited Kashan village in Gohar of Mandi district. He condoled the death of eight family members, who were buried alive when their house collapsed in a massive landslide in the village. He promised to provide a relief of Rs 32 lakh to the members of the family. He said the government would also provide assistance for constructing houses.
He said the government was working to ensure relief and rehabilitation, repair of damaged roads, uninterrupted supply of drinking water and electricity, besides ration and medical assistance, to the people in the flood-hit areas.
Thakur also visited Sandoa where six members of a family were washed away in flash floods. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and presented it a cheque for Rs 12 lakh as assistance. He said the work to repair the damaged footpaths, bridges, roads, etc would be completed soon and directions had been given to the departments.
MLAs Vinod Kumar, Inder Singh Gandhi and Jawahar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary and SP Shalini Agnihotri were present. Congress MLA from Shimla (Rural) Vikramaditya Singh also visited the flood-affected family at Kashan village and expressed condolences. — TNS
Vikramaditya visits affected family
Congress MLA from Shimla Rural Vikramaditya Singh also visited the landslide-affected family at Kashan village in Mandi and expressed condolences to it
