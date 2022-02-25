Himachal CM voices concern about state’s residents stranded in Ukraine; asks Centre to facilitate their safe return

Jai Ram Thakur. PTI file photo

PTI

Shimla, February 25

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary measures to facilitate the safe return of people from the state stranded in Ukraine, an official spokesperson said.

In a letter to the minister, Thakur, while appreciating and supporting the efforts of the MEA, said that as per the preliminary information over 130 people from Himachal Pradesh were stranded in Ukraine.

The state government is concerned about the safety and security of its people, Thakur further said.

The state’s chief secretary has already been in touch with the foreign secretary in this regard, he added. 

Thakur also appreciated the efforts of the ministry on setting up a helpline in Ukraine as well as in New Delhi to provide assistance to the Indians stranded there.

Earlier, replying to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in the Assembly, Thakur said the state government till now does not have an exact figure of the Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Ukraine.

Thakur said on the third day of the ongoing budget session on Friday that the kin of those stuck in the country have been asked to inform the government about their exact location on CM Helpline 1100.

So far, the parents of 60 youths have contacted for the safe return of their wards but the exact number could be more, he added.

“Other parents should also inform the government as it will help us in better coordination with the Centre for the safe evacuation of the state’s residents,” Thakur said.

He said a number of people from the hill state had gone to Ukraine to pursue MBBS, or for jobs purposes and businesses.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the safety of Indian nationals in Ukraine till the time they are evacuated, Thakur said.

Earlier, raising the issue, Agnihotri said many Himachal Pradesh students were stuck in Ukraine. 

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails

Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed

Air India planning to operate 2 flights to Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians

The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine

Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case

The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

Ukraine crisis: Parents appeal to Indian government for safe evacuation of their children

53 Congress councillors seek removal of Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Only 24 transgenders voted in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Contesting an election not as costly as layman thinks

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer Amarjit Gurdaspuri dies at 92

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage' in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi, schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Night curfew to be lifted in Delhi; schools to do away with hybrid mode, open from April 1

Union Law Secretary among four judicial officers appointed judges of Delhi High Court

CBI arrests DDA assistant director in bribery case

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee

Private schools seek maintenance, transport fee as schools reopen in Punjab

AAP workers guarding EVMs 24x7 in Jalandhar

13 fresh cases surface in Jalandhar district

Garhshankar: Dhamai village youth Taranvir stuck in Ukraine, family worried

Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Ludhiana: Minor rape victim's kin hold protest, allege police inaction

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

Ludhiana: 26% eligible population still hesitant to take second Covid jab

Covid: 9 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Seek assistance of DFO for effective implementation of NGT orders: Court

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists