Himachal: Complete CSR projects funded by SJVN in time, says Chamba DC

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Tuesday directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects being implemented under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) in aspirational Chamba district.

Advertisement

He chaired a meeting on the implementation of various CSR-funded projects and reviewed the progress of initiatives aimed at strengthening the health and education sectors and expanding access to modern healthcare facilities in the district.

Advertisement

He instructed the department officers concerned to ensure effective utilisation of CSR funds.

Advertisement

Repaswal said under the CSR programme, a project worth around Rs 4.76 crore, had been sanctioned through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Department to tackle malnutrition and stunting among children.

Of the sanctioned amount, around Rs 1.20 crore had already been utilised.

Advertisement

He said that an initial survey had identified 4,687 malnourished children in the district. Through sustained nutritional and health interventions by the ICDS Department, the number had now declined to 2,269, he added. As part of the programme, lactating mothers and children up to five years of age were being provided additional nutritional supplements.