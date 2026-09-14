Himachal: Conference marks six months of robotic surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla

To mark the successful completion of six months of the robotic surgery programme at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, the Department of Surgery organised a state-level CME and round table conference on robotic surgery on Saturday.

Robotic surgeons and specialists from IGMC, SLBSGMC, Nerchowk, Mandi; and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, participated in the conference. Experts shared their clinical experiences of the past six months and deliberated on a future roadmap for the phased expansion of robotic surgery across the state.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on key aspects such as specialised training in robotic surgery, the required infrastructure, appropriate patient selection, operating theatre preparedness, standardised clinical protocols, and the safe development of expertise during the initial training period. The experts said the initiative would strengthen healthcare services in the state and help reduce the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced surgical treatment.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the conference was two advanced live robotic surgical procedures performed by Delhi-based robotic surgeon Dr Vivek Bindal.