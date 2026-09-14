DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Conference marks six months of robotic surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla

Himachal: Conference marks six months of robotic surgery at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. File photo
Advertisement

To mark the successful completion of six months of the robotic surgery programme at the Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, the Department of Surgery organised a state-level CME and round table conference on robotic surgery on Saturday.

Robotic surgeons and specialists from IGMC, SLBSGMC, Nerchowk, Mandi; and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, participated in the conference. Experts shared their clinical experiences of the past six months and deliberated on a future roadmap for the phased expansion of robotic surgery across the state.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on key aspects such as specialised training in robotic surgery, the required infrastructure, appropriate patient selection, operating theatre preparedness, standardised clinical protocols, and the safe development of expertise during the initial training period. The experts said the initiative would strengthen healthcare services in the state and help reduce the need for patients to travel outside the state for advanced surgical treatment.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the conference was two advanced live robotic surgical procedures performed by Delhi-based robotic surgeon Dr Vivek Bindal.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts