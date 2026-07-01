Himachal: Congress accuses Centre of weakening institutions

The Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday staged a ‘Save Democracy Satyagraha’ in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, accusing the BJP-led Centre of undermining constitutional institutions. The protest was led by the organisation’s national president, Sunil Panwar, who alleged that the BJP and the RSS had weakened the independence and impartiality of key democratic institutions.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons, Panwar questioned the functioning of the Election Commission, citing the rejection of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed the episode had raised serious concerns over the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. Panwar also alleged that central investigative agencies were being misused to target and suppress opposition leaders.

Advertisement

He said the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation would expand its campaign to protect democracy and the Constitution by taking the message to villages and households across the country. Local Congress leaders also joined the protest.