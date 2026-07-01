DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Congress accuses Centre of weakening institutions

Himachal: Congress accuses Centre of weakening institutions

Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation stages protest, questions electoral transparency

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:38 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday staged a ‘Save Democracy Satyagraha’ in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, accusing the BJP-led Centre of undermining constitutional institutions. The protest was led by the organisation’s national president, Sunil Panwar, who alleged that the BJP and the RSS had weakened the independence and impartiality of key democratic institutions.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons, Panwar questioned the functioning of the Election Commission, citing the rejection of senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed the episode had raised serious concerns over the transparency and fairness of the electoral process. Panwar also alleged that central investigative agencies were being misused to target and suppress opposition leaders.

Advertisement

He said the Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Organisation would expand its campaign to protect democracy and the Constitution by taking the message to villages and households across the country. Local Congress leaders also joined the protest.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts