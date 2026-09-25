Himachal Congress burns effigies of PM Modi, CEC Gyanesh Kumar alleging they are hand in glove

The Himachal Pradesh Congress today staged a protest outside the Election Department office here today against the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with party leaders demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Alleging that the BJP and the Chief Election Commissioner were “hand in glove”, Congress leaders burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gyanesh Kumar outside the department.

“Gyanesh Kumar is destroying the democracy of India and is stealing elections for the BJP. I will go to the extent of calling him a traitor,” said Rajni Patil, the AICC incharge for Himachal.

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Apart from Patil, HPCC chief Vinay Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Education Minister Rohit Thakur led and addressed the protest. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu could not attend the protest as he had to attend a programme in Solan.

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The protesters raised slogans such as “Vote chor, gaddi chor” and “Arrest Gyanesh Kumar”, and accused the poll panel of compromising with the electoral process.

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Addressing the protesters, Agnihotri questioned the functioning of the poll panel and demanded that Kumar be removed and arrested. “If he’s not removed, the Congress will launch a nationwide protest,” he said. Meanwhile, Patil said the Congress would take this fight to the people and hoped the public would join it to ensure that Gyanesh Kumar is removed.