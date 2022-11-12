Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Pratibha Singh says 'I am not ambitious; my job is to win the election and keep everyone together'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 12

Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday said people would cast their vote in large numbers and help form the new government in the state.

She said she did not wish to be the chief minister, but their party is confident of winning 40-45 seats.

“The Congress is confident of winning 40-45 seats in Himachal. We in the party are a team and will form government in the state. I am not too ambitious, but ambitious enough to keep the party together and take it to power," she said.

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh said the BJP would face defeat this time like they did in the recent Mandi bypoll.

"In the Mandi bypoll, the BJP faced defeat. That was the semifinal; this is the final. They will lose this election too. The Congress will form the government here with a majority," Vikramaditya said.

"The poll is being held to take the state forward and change its condition. This is not just about Congress leaders and workers but about the future of the state," he said, accusing the present government of suppressing people's voice.

"The current government suppressed the voice of all sections of society," Singh alleged.

Before heading to the polling booth, the mother and son offered prayers at a temple.

All through the election, the state was decked up with hoardings of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who commands respect and love from both the BJP and Congress workers.

His presence, be it on the posters, has an emotional conncet with the voters. Perhaps this is the card the Congress, now headed by his wife Pratibha Singh, has to counter the BJP in the state.

With inputs from ANI