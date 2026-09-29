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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Congress demands CEC’s removal over ‘vote theft’

Himachal Congress demands CEC’s removal over ‘vote theft’

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:10 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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In Shimla, the demonstration was led by Shimla Rural Congress president Harikrishan Himral and Shimla Urban unit president Inderjit Singh.
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District units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee today staged protests at district headquarters across the state against what the party described as “vote theft” and questioned the functioning of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In Shimla, the demonstration was led by Shimla Rural Congress president Harikrishan Himral and Shimla Urban unit president Inderjit Singh. The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the Additional Deputy Commissioner, seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner.

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The Congress alleged that names were being deleted from electoral rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), thereby depriving citizens of their right to vote. It also demanded that a case of sedition be registered against the Chief Election Commissioner over the alleged denial of voting rights.

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In Kinnaur, district Congress president Nigam Bhandari led the protest, during which the protesters burnt effigies of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, Bhandari alleged that “vote theft” was being carried out systematically and accused the BJP-led Central government and the Election Commission of undermining democratic processes.

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He referred to reports related to the SIR of electoral rolls and claimed that objections raised by election commissioners, along with issues concerning the enrolment of young voters, lent support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls.

Bhandari also questioned the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that safeguards governing the Election Commission had been weakened by the Central government. He warned that the Congress would intensify its agitation if Gyanesh Kumar was not removed and arrested.

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