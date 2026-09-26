Himachal Congress district chiefs told to form party panels

Reviewing the functioning of district presidents here, Patil said only a year was left for the elections and the party organisation must be strengthened at every level. She said those entrusted with organisational responsibilities would have to deliver.

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“Those office-bearers who are unable to devote time to organisational work or remain absent from meetings should be replaced with energetic workers,” she said. Patil also directed district in-charges to regularly visit their respective areas and hold meetings to strengthen the organisation.

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HPCC president Vinay Kumar asked party office-bearers, district in-charges and district and block presidents to submit reports on organisational activities on time. He said disregard of PCC directions would not be tolerated and asked office-bearers to maintain discipline.