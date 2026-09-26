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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Congress district chiefs told to form party panels

Himachal Congress district chiefs told to form party panels

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:14 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil. File
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AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajni Patil on Friday directed district Congress presidents to expedite the formation of all party committees and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level ahead of the Assembly elections.

Reviewing the functioning of district presidents here, Patil said only a year was left for the elections and the party organisation must be strengthened at every level. She said those entrusted with organisational responsibilities would have to deliver.

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“Those office-bearers who are unable to devote time to organisational work or remain absent from meetings should be replaced with energetic workers,” she said. Patil also directed district in-charges to regularly visit their respective areas and hold meetings to strengthen the organisation.

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HPCC president Vinay Kumar asked party office-bearers, district in-charges and district and block presidents to submit reports on organisational activities on time. He said disregard of PCC directions would not be tolerated and asked office-bearers to maintain discipline.

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