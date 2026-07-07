Himachal: Congress gears up for 2027 polls, plans statewide campaign

The Himachal Congress on Monday signalled the start of its campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections, announcing plans to aggressively raise issues such as the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam, the NEET paper leak and the reduction in import duty on apples to target the BJP.

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Addressing mediapersons after the conclusion of a two-day organisational meeting in Shimla, AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil said the party would take these issues to the people to expose and discredit the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.

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HPCC president Vinay Kumar said the Centre’s discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant and the BJP’s alleged attempts under “Operation Lotus” to topple the Congress government would also be highlighted during the campaign.

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“We will be aggressive on the Ram Mandir issue. Himachal is Dev Bhoomi and people contributed generously for the temple. The BJP centred its politics around the Ram Temple for three decades, but now it is silent. It must explain why it is silent and why the real culprits are being shielded,” Patil said.

Vinay Kumar said the Congress would organise protests in educational institutions over the NEET paper leak. Patil said the final strategy for the proposed agitations would be finalised at the Parliamentary Affairs Committee meeting scheduled to be held in Dharamsala on July 16 and 17.

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She also said the party plans to invite senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in the state during September and October, expressing hope that his visit would strengthen the party’s campaign against the BJP.

Responding to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi’s objections over the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as president of the District Congress Committee, Kinnaur, Patil said she would try to convince the minister. She said Bhandari’s name had emerged through the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan process and added that she would have discussed the matter with Negi had he attended the meeting.

While stressing that discipline was essential, Patil said the Congress allows members to express their views, unlike the BJP, where “only one voice is heard”. She also said she had proposed assigning each Cabinet minister responsibility for one district to address public grievances and ensure the effective implementation of government policies and programmes. Patil added that greater coordination between the party organisation and the government would be ensured.