Himachal Congress Government not connected with people: Anurag Thakur

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said that the state’s Congress government is disconnected from the public’s expectations and problems and appears solely focused on enjoying power. He said that not only the Opposition, but even Congress leaders are questioning the government’s functioning, casting serious doubts on its style of governance.

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He was speaking to journalists here today after participating in a tree-plantation drive organised under the ‘Now for Climate’ campaign.

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Anurag Thakur said that the allegations made by a senior state Congress leader about “suitcases culture” is extremely serious. He asserted that if such allegations are being levelled, the government must clarify the source of these suitcases and identify the individuals behind those.

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Addressing the issue of environmental conservation, he said climate change poses a major challenge to the entire world.