Himachal: Congress likens vote protest to Quit India Movement

Congress state in-charge Rajni Patil on Sunday likened the party’s campaign against alleged electoral irregularities to the Quit India Movement of 1942, claiming that the country was united in its demand for accountability from the Election Commission and the BJP-led Union government.

Addressing mediapersons in Una during protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the BJP government, Patil said the agitation would continue until Kumar was removed from his position.

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She said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had for years alleged that the BJP used unfair means to win elections. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities involving the Election Commission had, she claimed, strengthened the Congress’s position.

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Patil said Gandhi was pursuing the issue both inside and outside Parliament with the support of opposition parties. She alleged that the CEC enjoyed excessive immunity and should have resigned. Referring to Chandigarh, she claimed that around one-third of the six lakh votes had been deleted from electoral rolls during the SIR exercise and said the Congress would seek legal recourse.

She said protests held on October 7 would be followed by a larger demonstration in Delhi on November 1, with more than 10 lakh Congress supporters expected to participate.

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Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri accused the BJP of relying on what he described as “chanda chori”, “vote chori”, “MLA chori” and “sarkaar chori”. He alleged that the BJP had attempted to dislodge the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh through Operation Lotus but had failed to achieve its objective.

Agnihotri also referred to the defection of nine Congress legislators, asserting that the party remained in power despite the political developments.

Lok Sabha member from Rajasthan Harish Chander Meena said the SIR exercise and the controversy surrounding the CEC had brought alleged irregularities in the electoral process into focus. He said the developments had raised concerns about the credibility of the Election Commission, electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the electoral system.

The Congress leaders reiterated their demand for accountability and said the nationwide agitation would continue.