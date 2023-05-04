Himachal Congress president Pratibha Singh thanks Shimla voters for resounding victory

Shimla, May 4
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh has expressed her gratitude to the voters for the party’s decisive victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.
Crediting the party workers for the resounding victory, she said that she was grateful to all of them for the dedication and sincerity with which they performed their duties.
Pratibha Singh also expressed gratitude to all party leaders, including All India Congress Committee member in-charge of state affairs Rajeev Shukla, co-incharge Tajendra Pal Singh Bittu, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, for contributing their bit in the elections. She said that due to the hard work put in by the Congress workers, the party had dealt another blow to the BJP after the recent Assembly elections.
The Mandi MP said she was confident that the Congress would maintain the victory momentum in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections too.
Pratibha Singh, while congratulating the newly elected councillors of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, said they had a very important responsibility on their shoulders for the development of Shimla city and addressing the problems of the people. She said that they would have to live up to the expectations of the people of Shimla and work round-the-clock for their welfare.
