Himachal: Congress protests hike in fuel prices in Shimla

The Congress staged a protest against the rising inflation and the repeated increase in petrol and diesel prices, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

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Addressing the party workers, Shimla Urban District Congress Committee president Inderjeet said the reality of the so-called ‘Amrit Kaal’ is now in front of everyone. “What kind of Amrit Kaal is this where the Central Government is bankrupt,” he asked.

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Attacking the Centre’s policies, he said the BJP has a habit of launching new schemes to distract the public from real issues. “The BJP government has wrecked the country’s economy. In the last 10 days, the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased four times, directly affecting the common man,” he said.

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Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign and tender an apology from the country. State general secretary Vinod Zinta and other leaders were also present on the occasion.