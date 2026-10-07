Himachal Congress protests Rahul Gandhi’s detention in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday staged a protest outside Lok Bhavan here against the detention of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi Police.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress president Vinay Kumar, Ministers, MLAs and other party office-bearers participated in the protest.

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Addressing the gathering, Sukhu alleged that the BJP was coming to power through “vote theft” and said Rahul Gandhi was being forced to take to the streets to safeguard democracy.

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“The protest was held outside Lok Bhavan today. We have planned protests across the state tomorrow,” the Chief Minister said.

The protesters also raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and demanded his resignation.

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Sukhu alleged that the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other MPs by the Delhi Police amounted to an attack on democracy, the Constitution and the voice of the people.

“This is not merely the arrest of elected representatives, but a direct attack on the Constitution, dissent and the voice of the people. Those who should be held accountable are being protected,” he said.

Sukhu further said the Centre had lost the moral right to remain in power.

Later, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the Governor at Lok Bhavan.