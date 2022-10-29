Himachal Congress releases 23-page chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 29

The Congress said it would set up a commission of inquiry into all government recruitment done by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP regime once the party comes to power in Himachal Pradesh. This was stated by CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri on the occasion of release of chargesheet against the BJP government.

He said it has been decided by the Congress party that all decisions taken by the BJP regime in the last six months will be reviewed.

Agnihotri said Jai Ram Thakur will go down in the history of Himachal as a chief minister under whom jobs were sold. He said the bill of Rs 500 crore spent on holding rallies of PM, ministers and CM from the government exchequer will be sent to the BJP.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chairman, Congress campaign committee, said the BJP regime is being remote controlled by the Centre. He said those responsible for irregularities will

not be spared, be it any department. Sukhu said democracy has been weakened under BJP rule and powers of all constitutional bodies have being diluted.

Sukhu said Congress does not want to win elections to get power but to change the corrupt system.

He added that Congress will honour all guarantees like Rs 1500 per month to women, restoration of old pension scheme for government employees, filling up of 60,000 vacant government posts and Rs 680-crore soft loans for setting up start-ups.

The highlight of the chargesheet includes police recruitment scam, rampant corruption, irregularities in government recruitment and outsourcing and failure of BJP regime to fulfil the promises made at the time of 2017 assembly elections.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri, campaign committee chairman Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera were present on the occasion.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Mukesh Agnihotri #Shimla