DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Congress schedules high-profile meeting in Kasauli

Himachal Congress schedules high-profile meeting in Kasauli

Venugopal, Rajni Patil, CM Sukhu among leaders to attend August 16-17 conclave

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:24 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File photo
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has scheduled a high-profile meeting at Kasauli, tentatively on August 16-17, to review the functioning of the organisation’s office-bearers and discuss the party’s strategy for the elections due next year.

Advertisement

The meeting will be attended by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Incharge for Himachal Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, all ministers, members of the HPCC executive, heads of frontal organisations and departments, as well as district and block Congress presidents.

Advertisement

Venugopal will hold discussions with the State Executive Committee, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), and senior Congress leaders to discuss the current political situation in the state and the party’s future strategy.

Advertisement

KC Venugopal was scheduled to attend the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting in Dharamsala from July 16-17, however, the meeting was postponed.

Organisational matters and filling up the lone vacancy in the Council of Ministers were on the agenda for that meeting.

Advertisement

“All these issues, including the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections, will be discussed at the Kasauli meeting,” said HPCC president Vinay Kumar.

The HPCC president further said that he apprised the party’s top leadership of the state’s organisational issues during his recent visit to New Delhi. He also briefed the top brass about the party’s protests in Himachal against the NEET paper leak and the Ram Temple donation theft.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts