Himachal Congress schedules high-profile meeting in Kasauli

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has scheduled a high-profile meeting at Kasauli, tentatively on August 16-17, to review the functioning of the organisation’s office-bearers and discuss the party’s strategy for the elections due next year.

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The meeting will be attended by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, AICC Incharge for Himachal Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, all ministers, members of the HPCC executive, heads of frontal organisations and departments, as well as district and block Congress presidents.

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Venugopal will hold discussions with the State Executive Committee, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), and senior Congress leaders to discuss the current political situation in the state and the party’s future strategy.

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KC Venugopal was scheduled to attend the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting in Dharamsala from July 16-17, however, the meeting was postponed.

Organisational matters and filling up the lone vacancy in the Council of Ministers were on the agenda for that meeting.

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“All these issues, including the party’s strategy for the Assembly elections, will be discussed at the Kasauli meeting,” said HPCC president Vinay Kumar.

The HPCC president further said that he apprised the party’s top leadership of the state’s organisational issues during his recent visit to New Delhi. He also briefed the top brass about the party’s protests in Himachal against the NEET paper leak and the Ram Temple donation theft.