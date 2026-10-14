Himachal Congress to launch voter verification drive over alleged wrongful deletions

The Himachal Pradesh Congress will conduct voter verification drives at every booth to identify voters whose names may have been deleted from electoral rolls allegedly through arbitrary or irregular means.

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The party has directed its workers to collect verified and signed records of deletions, along with voter dossiers, and submit them to the respective block party offices.

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The exercise will be part of the Congress’s nationwide ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign against alleged vote theft, scheduled to run from October 25 to November 25 at the district, block and booth levels. From November 4 to 10, booth-level agents (BLAs) and local party workers, acting as “vote protectors”, will carry out the verification drive across the state.

State Congress president Vinay Kumar said meetings would be organised in villages across Himachal Pradesh from November 12 to 30 to educate people about their voting rights and apprise them of the party’s allegations of vote theft against the BJP.

He said the party had instructed district in-charges to ensure that the campaign reached every booth. On October 25, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee leaders and District Congress Committee presidents would hold joint press conferences at all district headquarters to raise the issue.

The press conferences would be followed by district-level meetings involving district and block presidents, and block-level meetings with BLAs.

Kumar said the Congress would participate in a mega rally of the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. The rally aims to bring together people from across the country to raise their voice against what the party describes as institutional capture.

Under the Congress’s ‘Delhi Chalo’ call on Constitution Day, marches from seven routes — Saharanpur, Jaipur, Aligarh, Meerut, Dehradun, Chandigarh and Gwalior — would converge in the national capital on November 25 and 26.