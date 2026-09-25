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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Congress to protest against poll panel on Sept 25

Himachal Congress to protest against poll panel on Sept 25

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Vinay Kumar. File
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The Himachal Pradesh Congress will stage a protest outside the Election Department office in Shimla on Friday to raise concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the revision of electoral rolls. The demonstration, being organised on the call of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), will begin at 11 am and be led by state Congress president Vinay Kumar.

A large number of party leaders and workers are expected to participate in the protest. Those scheduled to attend include AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, ministers, and AICC secretary and co-in-charges Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary. Sitting and former MLAs, PCC office-bearers and district and block Congress committee functionaries will also join the demonstration.

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The protest comes amid criticism by the Congress leadership of the functioning of the poll panel and concerns over the revision of electoral rolls.

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After the demonstration, the party will hold a review meeting to assess the performance of office-bearers of the state executive committee and district Congress presidents. The meeting will also discuss and finalise the dates and other details of the proposed Himachal Jodo Yatra, which is planned on the lines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The yatra will be held from Bharmour to Sirmaur to unite Himachal. The BJP has divided the state on the basis of caste and regions. Through this yatra, we want to send out a message that we are all one, regardless of our caste or region,” said Vinod Zinta, secretary, HPCC.

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