Himachal Congress to protest against poll panel on Sept 25

A large number of party leaders and workers are expected to participate in the protest. Those scheduled to attend include AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajni Patil, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, ministers, and AICC secretary and co-in-charges Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary. Sitting and former MLAs, PCC office-bearers and district and block Congress committee functionaries will also join the demonstration.

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The protest comes amid criticism by the Congress leadership of the functioning of the poll panel and concerns over the revision of electoral rolls.

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After the demonstration, the party will hold a review meeting to assess the performance of office-bearers of the state executive committee and district Congress presidents. The meeting will also discuss and finalise the dates and other details of the proposed Himachal Jodo Yatra, which is planned on the lines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“The yatra will be held from Bharmour to Sirmaur to unite Himachal. The BJP has divided the state on the basis of caste and regions. Through this yatra, we want to send out a message that we are all one, regardless of our caste or region,” said Vinod Zinta, secretary, HPCC.