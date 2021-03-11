Himachal constable recruitment paper leak: Scored 65% marks, 40 to be quizzed

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 9

The Solan police have begun the scrutiny of about 40 candidates who had secured 65 marks and more in the written examination of the constable recruitment exam, following the paper leak scam.

As many as 1,496 candidates had appeared for the written exam conducted at Solan on March 27. About 40 of them have secured 65 and more marks while two to three candidates had secured marks in 70s. A majority of the candidates had secured marks in 30s, 40s and 50s.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said, “Candidates who have secured 65 and more marks would be posed a questionnaire and depending on their responses, it would be judged whether they had qualified the exam on merit or had access to the leaked examination paper.”

The questionnaire, however, has 30 questions which also includes a query on whether the candidate had seen the leaked paper. All districts were given the same questionnaire.

It was learnt that some candidates who had secured marks in 60s had sold their land to buy the leaked question paper. Such candidates who scored lower marks in matriculation have become a topic of discussion, as their acquaintances too were raising questions. Such a scrutiny was underway in all districts as per the directions of the special investigation team probing the paper leak case registered in Kangra district.