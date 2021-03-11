Himachal constable recruitment scam: Guilty will not be spared, says CM

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 16

Those found involved in the police recruitment scam would be brought to book and the selection process to recruit constables would be completed with transparency, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at the Kanjyan Helipad, near here, today. He was in Hamirpur to attend a function and address public grievances.

Thakur said that the BJP would win the forthcoming Assembly elections and again form government in the state. He added that the state government had maintained the pace of development despite Covid restrictions.

He said that nearly two years were lost due to the pandemic but the government did not let development come to a halt. He added that Himachal was the first state to administer 100 per cent vaccination to all eligible people.

Thakur said that the people of the state had voted the party to power to serve them for five years and he along with his Cabinet colleagues would continue in office till the election code of conduct were announced. He added that the Congress was on the verge of extinction in the country.

On the selection of candidates for the Assembly elections, the Chief Minister said that it was an internal matter of the BJP and would be done through brainstorming meetings.

Later, he visited the house of Banveer Rana, Uttar Kashetar Pracharak of the RSS, at Dasmal village in the Bhoranj constituency. He was accompanied by MLA Kamlesh Kumari, BJP spokesperson Vinod Thakur and scores of RSS leaders.