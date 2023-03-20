Himachal Cops on high alert in border areas

Solan, March 19
Following a crackdown on the associates of Waris Punjab De, the police deputed in the bordering areas of the district have been put on high alert.
Additional police personnel have been deputed in the bordering areas of Parwanoo, which is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh, and vehicles entering the state are being checked, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Sharma.
The SP said 24-hour surveillance was underway to ensure that the bordering areas were not used by anti-social elements to enter the state.
Areas such as Dhabota, Dheerowal, Naya Gram and Bagheri in the Nalagarh industrial belt, which share borders with Punjab, were on alert. Vehicles entering these areas were being thoroughly checked by the police to ensure that no suspicious persons in possession of weapons entered the area.
The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt has been used as a hideout by the anti-social elements in the past. High alert had also been sounded in bordering areas of Behral and Govindghat in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district, said DSP Ramakant Thakur.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh
Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...
Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders
Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on
Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh