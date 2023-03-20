Himachal Cops on high alert in border areas

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 19

Following a crackdown on the associates of Waris Punjab De, the police deputed in the bordering areas of the district have been put on high alert.

Additional police personnel have been deputed in the bordering areas of Parwanoo, which is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh, and vehicles entering the state are being checked, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Virender Sharma.

The SP said 24-hour surveillance was underway to ensure that the bordering areas were not used by anti-social elements to enter the state.

Areas such as Dhabota, Dheerowal, Naya Gram and Bagheri in the Nalagarh industrial belt, which share borders with Punjab, were on alert. Vehicles entering these areas were being thoroughly checked by the police to ensure that no suspicious persons in possession of weapons entered the area.

The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt has been used as a hideout by the anti-social elements in the past. High alert had also been sounded in bordering areas of Behral and Govindghat in Paonta Sahib of Sirmaur district, said DSP Ramakant Thakur.