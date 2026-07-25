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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal cracks whip on private schools

Himachal cracks whip on private schools

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of School Education has issued a stern warning to private schools affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), cautioning that strict action, including withdrawal of affiliation, will be taken against institutions found prescribing non-NCERT textbooks or engaging in commercial activities in violation of affiliation norms.

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The warning follows complaints received by the HPBOSE regarding some private schools allegedly prescribing expensive non-NCERT books to students. Director of School Education Ashish Kohli said under the board’s affiliation rules, all affiliated private schools are required to use NCERT textbooks prescribed by the HPBOSE, the same as those followed in government schools. Any deviation from these norms would invite stringent action.

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The Directorate has directed all Deputy Directors of School Education to closely monitor private schools in their respective districts and ensure full compliance with the board’s regulations.

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Apart from textbook-related violations, the department has also taken serious note of complaints alleging that some schools are indulging in commercial practices by selling uniforms themselves or compelling parents to purchase them from designated shops for financial gain. Kohli said such practices are explicitly prohibited under the affiliation rules and any institution found violating them would face disciplinary action.

The Director pointed out that similar directions had been issued to private schools last year as well, but complaints of violations have continued to surface. He said the Deputy Directors have now been instructed to intensify inspections and ensure that all affiliated schools adhere strictly to the prescribed norms, safeguarding the interests of students and parents while maintaining transparency in the education system.

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