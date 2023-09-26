Himachal Cricket Association appeases local rain deity for ICC World Cup matches at Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 26

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) officials today organised a puja and langar (community kitchen) at Indrunag temple in Dharamsala for successful conduct of the five ICC World Cup matches scheduled here next month.

Local residents of Dharamsala, especially those belonging to Gaddi community, have strong belief in Indrunag devta (deity). The legend is that Indrunag deity controls rains in Dharamsala valley.

The locals give first invitation of any auspicious celebration, such as marriage, to Indrunag devta fearing that in case he gets annoyed, the function would be disrupted by strong rains.

Interestingly, the first few matches organised at the Dharamsala international cricket stadium were washed away by rains. After that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) organizes a special puja at the Indrunag temple before holding any cricket match at Dharamsala international cricket stadium.

The ICC World Cup matches that would be played in Dharamsala as per the schedule released by the ICC include--on October 7thbetween Bangladesh and Afghanistan, October 10thEngland versus Bangladesh, October 15thSouth Africa versus qualifier 1, October 22ndIndia versus New Zealand and on October 28thbetween Australia and New Zealand.

Sanjay Sharma, director, HPCA, said the puja was organized to seek the blessing of Indrunag deity ahead of the ICC World Cup matches. “It is a prestigious event for Dharamsala and Himachal Pradesh. It is for the first time that the ICC World Cup matches are being held in Dharamsala. These matches would help promote tourism in state that has been battered due to natural disaster in the last two months,” he said.

