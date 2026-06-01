Himachal: Crop ravaged by tuskers, no safety net for farmers

Farmers across Himachal Pradesh continue to suffer heavy crop losses due to wild animal attacks, but the absence of notified conflict zones in the state has prevented them from availing benefits under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

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The problem is particularly acute in the Majra and Girinagar forest ranges of Paonta Sahib subdivision in Sirmaur district, where human-elephant conflict has intensified over the past two years. Herds of elephants frequently stray into agricultural fields from the adjoining Rajaji National Park and surrounding areas in Uttarakhand, causing extensive damage to crops and orchards.

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In the latest incident, a herd of four elephants entered Sattiwala village on Sunday and ravaged a mango orchard belonging to farmer Kehar Singh. The elephants uprooted six mango trees and caused significant damage to the plantation. Local residents say such incidents have become increasingly common as the region emerges both as an elephant corridor and a conflict-prone zone.

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The losses are not limited to orchards. Last year, elephants destroyed the standing wheat crop of farmer Nazeer Mohammed in Ghuttanpur village during a midnight raid, highlighting the recurring threat faced by cultivators in the area.

The repeated attacks have triggered resentment among farmers who claim they receive little or no compensation for their losses. While the Forest Department does not provide compensation for crop damage caused by wild animals, the Revenue Department offers only about Rs 2,500 per bigha, an amount farmers describe as grossly inadequate. Agricultural land located near forest boundaries remains particularly vulnerable to elephant incursions.

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Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Paonta Sahib, Aditya Sharma, acknowledged that incidents of elephant depredation have increased substantially in the Majra and Girinagar ranges. He said multiple cases involving damage to crops and property have been reported in recent years.

Sharma pointed out that affected farmers have been unable to claim benefits under the PMFBY because the state government has yet to notify conflict zones and identify wild animals responsible for crop damage, a prerequisite under the scheme. “The Forest Department does not have the mandate to disburse compensation for crop losses due to human-animal conflict,” he said.

The issue gained significance after the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, in November 2025, included crop loss caused by wild animals as the fifth Add-on Cover under the Localised Risk category of PMFBY. Under the revised framework, states are required to notify vulnerable districts or insurance units and specify the wild animal species responsible for damage. Only then can farmers report losses through the crop insurance app within 72 hours and seek compensation.

Sharma said villagers have increasingly approached courts and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of relief. He added that the department has suggested adopting compensation models followed by states such as Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Odisha, where forest departments compensate farmers for wildlife-related losses.

Director Agriculture Ravinder Singh Jasrotia said the state provides a 70 per cent subsidy for wire fencing under the Mukhyamantri Krishi Utpadan Sanrakshan Yojana to protect crops from wild animals and stray cattle. However, he confirmed that there is currently no proposal to notify conflict zones or identify wild animals under the PMFBY framework, leaving affected farmers without access to insurance protection.