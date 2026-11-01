Himachal crypto scam mastermind’s accomplice lands in ED net

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) sub-zonal office has arrested a person for his alleged involvement in the Rs 2,500 crore cryptocurrency scam involving fictitious Korvio Coin, which had come to light in the state in 2023. The accused has been identified as Atul Sood, an accomplice of Subhash Sharma, the mastermind of the scam.

As per a press statement issued by the ED, its teams conducted search operations at various locations across Chandigarh and Mohali and Zirakpur in Punjab on October 28 in connection with the cryptocurrency scam.

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During the operation, the teams seized Rs 72 lakh in cash along with various incriminating documents, including related to property, several digital devices and records pertaining to bank accounts.

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The investigation revealed that Atul Sood had travelled to Dubai, UAE, to meet with Sharma and was involved in arranging conferences and other events for him. The activities were carried out even after FIRs had been registered in connection with the fraudulent scheme.

Sood was presented in the Special Court, PMLA, Shimla, which remanded him in the ED custody till November 5.

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Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations on December 13, 2025, and June 15 this year on the premises of various individuals associated with the fictitious cryptocurrency scheme, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital devices along with movable assets valued at around Rs 1.5 crore. Subhash’s accomplices, namely Hem Raj, Sukhdev Thakur, Abhishek Sharma, Milan Garg and Masoom Juneja, were arrested.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of the FIRs registered by the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab police against Subhash and others. The investigation revealed that Sharma, in connivance with his accomplices, operated a cryptocurrency multi-level marketing scheme through an online platform, inducing investors to invest in Korvio Coin (KRO) by promising assured high returns. The scheme functioned on a Ponzi model.

A portion of the funds collected from the investors was allegedly utilised for acquiring immovable properties, with substantial consideration being paid in cash and the registered values being significantly lower than the actual consideration. The ED has initiated proceedings against Sharma before the competent authorities.