Himachal: Daroh residents up in arms over lack of diagnostic tests at govt facilities

Residents of the Daroh area in the Sullah Assembly constituency on Sunday staged a protest over the alleged poor condition of healthcare services in government-run health institutions. They alleged that families from underprivileged and rural backgrounds were facing difficulties in accessing basic diagnostic facilities and essential medicines in government institutions.

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The protesters raised slogans against the state government’s handling of the health sector and alleged a wide gap between official claims of improved healthcare services and the reality faced by patients on the ground.

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A major concern raised during the protest was the unavailability of ultrasound facilities in government health institutions. The residents alleged that patients were facing difficulties in getting ultrasound examinations done at important health centres and hospitals in Palampur, Bhawarna and Thural.

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They said the lack of basic diagnostic facilities at government institutions was forcing patients, particularly those from economically weaker sections, to approach private centres, putting an additional financial burden on them.

“Healthcare is not a favour granted by the government, but a right of every citizen,” the protesters said, adding that hospitals could not function effectively merely with buildings and infrastructure. Adequate availability of doctors, diagnostic facilities, medicines, technical staff and equipment was necessary to ensure meaningful healthcare services, they added.

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The protesters also questioned the unavailability of essential medicines in government hospitals, alleging that the patients suffering from common ailments, including hypertension and diabetes, were facing difficulties in obtaining medicines in some health institutions. They said the situation was particularly difficult for people living in rural and hilly areas, where travelling long distances for treatment and diagnostic tests added to the hardship of patients and their families.

The residents also expressed concern over poor implementation of health insurance schemes such as HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat.

They said the schemes were intended to ensure that economically weaker sections were not deprived of treatment because of financial constraints. They demanded uninterrupted benefits of the schemes for all eligible beneficiaries.

Recalling the tenure of the previous BJP government, the protesters said health schemes had received priority during the Jai Ram Thakur regime. Panchayat Samiti Chairperson Sapna Sharma, BDC members Manohar Lal and Anita Devi, and several panchayat representatives and locals participated in the protest.