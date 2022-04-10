Himachal Day event at Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 9

The state-level Himachal Day will be observed at Nurpur on April 15. CM Jai Ram Thakur will preside over the event, said Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania.

He said he would launch a door-to-door campaign in the town from April 11 and appeal to residents to attend the event. He said all arrangements were being made at the Chowgan ground. —