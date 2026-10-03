Himachal debt up by Rs 45,000 crore: BJP state president Rajiv Bindal

Bindal said the state had already secured nearly Rs 4,800 crore through borrowings in the current financial year and was now set to raise another Rs 600 crore through the re-issue of Himachal Pradesh State Government Securities carrying an interest rate of 7.78 per cent and maturing in June 2044.

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He alleged that the debt burden had steadily increased during the current government’s tenure without a corresponding improvement in public facilities. He demanded that the government clarify what proportion of the borrowed funds had been spent on development works and how much had gone towards committed liabilities.

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Bindal also raised questions over the condition of rural roads, alleging that roads in several areas were in poor shape. He highlighted the financial assistance provided by the Centre for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, national highways, four-laning projects and other road projects.

He further alleged that the state government had spent around Rs 1,000 crore on publicity and outreach during its tenure. He questioned the publicity surrounding the Kishau Dam project, alleging that hoardings and promotional material had been put up on a large scale.

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Bindal said the BJP was continuously working to strengthen its organisation and keep it active down to the booth level. He said a two-day BJP training workshop was being organised here for 171 Vistaraks.