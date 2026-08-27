Himachal declares public holiday on Raksha Bandhan

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on Friday, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. All government departments, boards, corporations and government educational institutions will remain closed across the state.

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On the eve of the festival, Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended greetings to the people of the state. Gupta said the festival symbolises the sacred bond of love, affection, trust and mutual respect between brothers and sisters. Sukhu described it as a cherished festival celebrating the eternal bond of love and affection between siblings.

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While women employees were traditionally given a holiday on Raksha Bandhan, the government has, for the first time, declared a holiday for each employee.

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“It occurred to me that sisters have to wait the whole day for their brothers to return from work before they can celebrate the festival. To ensure that people can celebrate the festival without any hassle, we decided to declare it as a public holiday,” Sukhu said.