Himachal defers retirement of all Medical Officers, medical college faculty to March 31, 2027

All Medical Officers in the Health and Family Welfare Department and teaching faculty of the Medical Education Department in Himachal Pradesh who are due to retire before March 31, 2027, will now retire on that date.

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A notification to this effect was issued by the Principal Secretary (Finance) here on Wednesday.

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The provision has been made by amending the Fundamental (Himachal Pradesh) Amendment Rules, 2026. The amendment has been incorporated in Rule 56 of the rules.

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“All Medical Officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department and all Faculty Members of the Medical Education Department, who are due to retire before March 31, 2027, shall in public interest retire from government service on March 31, 2027,” the order states.

The move is aimed at addressing the shortage of Medical Officers in health institutions across the state. Health institutions in tribal, remote and hard areas frequently face a shortage of doctors, causing inconvenience to residents.

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Similarly, the teaching faculty of the Medical Education Department who were otherwise due to retire before March 31, 2027, will continue in service until the revised date of superannuation.