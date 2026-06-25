Himachal: Dehra police freeze drug peddler’s assets worth Rs 50.16 lakh

After conducting an investigation into assets of an alleged habitual drug peddler and his family, the Dehra district police yesterday ordered freezing of movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 50.16 lakh reportedly amassed through illicit means.

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The order has been issued under Section 68F (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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An FIR under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Dehra police station on November 22 last year against Ram Pal, son of Bishamber Dass, a resident of Surajpur village in Dhaliara, after 3.628-kg ‘charas’ (cannabis) was recovered from a cupboard in his room. The market value of the seized contraband was estimated to be Rs 3.50 lakh. During the search, the police also recovered Rs 64,035, besides gold and silver jewellery.

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According to Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary, the police have conducted an in-depth financial investigation and identified accumulation of immovable and immovable properties worth around Rs 50.16 lakh, including motor vehicles, a house and bank deposits. He said the identified properties were found in the name of the accused.

Consequently, the Dehra SHO passed an order to freeze properties. The case had been submitted to the Designated NDPS Court-cum-Competent Authority, Delhi, for mandatory confirmation of the orders.

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During the investigation, it was also found that the habitual offender was previously involved in four different cases, including three cases under the NDPS Act, registered against him at the Dehra police station. This is the third major action taken in the Dehra police district during the past few months. Till now, assets worth Rs 89,65,026 have been frozen in three cases.

The Dehra SP claimed that the financial investigation followed by the seizure and freezing of illegally amassed assets and preventive detention of habitual drug peddlers were proving to be effective deterrents.